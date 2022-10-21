Malkangiri (Odisha), Oct 21 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Friday said it has seized country-made guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) belonging to Maoists at a forest in Malkangiri district.

Acting on inputs, an intensive search at the Tulsi reserve forest in Mathili police station area near the Chhattisgarh border was started, it said.

Also Read | Punjab: Six Super-Seeder Machines Provided to Farmers in Chappar Chiri Khurd Village To Curb Stubble Burning.

Early in the morning, police uncovered a major "Maoist dump" near the jungle at Katwapadar village in Kartanpalli panchayat.

Two country-made guns and six IEDs were recovered and it is suspected that these were kept for targeting civilians and security forces, police said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat to Hotel Grand Hyatt: Mumbai Police Nab Drunk for Giving Threats To Blow Up Luxury Hotel.

Police suspect that the ammunition belonged to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the CPI(Maoist).

Further combing and search operations were going on in the area, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)