Chandigarh, October 21: Six super seeder machines were provided to farmers at Punjab's Chappar Chiri Khurd village near here on Friday to help them checking stubble burning that helps controlling the air pollution. The machines were handed over to farmers by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar was also present on the occasion.

Pinak Moudgil, Senior Vice President, Max Hospital, which provided the super seeder, said: "We have taken this initiative to help farmers checking stubble burning." Eleven more super seeder machines will also be handed over by Max to farmers through the district administration, he said. Punjab Farmers Burn Stubble, Say Stubble Burning Won’t Stop Until and Unless Demands Are Met; See Photos.

Kulwant Singh said due contribution is being made by environmentalists and humanitarian organisations to protect the environment from pollution. Punjab, Delhi AAP Govts Join Hands to Combat Stubble Burning, Soon To Launch Pilot Project to Manage Crop Residue.

The six super seeder machines were handed over to multipurpose agricultural cooperative societies of Gharuan, Bhago Majra, Dappar, Kurli, Hulka, and Manakpurpur Sarid. A single machine is enough to manage the crop residue of 30-35 acre of land per day subject to availability of tractor and driver, field condition, etc.

