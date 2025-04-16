Jabalpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A couple was killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Ramnagar under the jurisdiction of Gosalpur police station, an official said.

Katni resident Manoj Kastwar and his wife died at the scene after their car overturned and plunged into a gorge, he said.

An investigation is underway, the official added.

