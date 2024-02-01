New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued notice to the ED on plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking interim bail to attend ongoing Parliament Session.

He is also likely to take oath after his election to Rajya sabha.

Special judge M K Nagpal issued notice to ED and listed the matter for February 3, 2024. The main matter is also listed for February 3.

The interim bail is sought from February 4 to February 10. He is to attend the session from February 5 to February 9.

He has been arrested and charged in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

He was earlier granted permission to file his election nomination and to collect his membership certificate from the returning officer.

However, his regular was dismissed on December 22, 2023. His bail is pending before the High Court.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, after hearing the arguments made by both sides, reserved the order. Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Sanjay Singh, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

In its reply filed by ED, the probe agency has opposed the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and alleged that he was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

Sanjay Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22, said ED.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023 by the ED in Delhi Excise Policy case.

Thereafter, a prosecution complaint was filed by the ED. (ANI)

