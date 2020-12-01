Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Fourteen more deaths due to the coronavirus pushed the toll to 4,821 in Punjab while 630 new cases brought the infection count to 1,52,709 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Four deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported from Jalandhar, three from Mohali, two from Muktsar and one each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

The state has 7,634 active COVID-19 cases, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Among fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali reported 129, followed by 118 in Ludhiana and 85 in Jalandhar.

A total of 812 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,40,254, according to the bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 147 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 32,08,209 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

