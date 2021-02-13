Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Chandigarh on Saturday reported 17 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,220, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 75-year-old woman took the toll 345, as per the bulletin.

There are 123 active cases as of now, it stated.

A total of 35 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 20,752, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,33,067 samples have been taken for testing so far and 2,10,904 of them have tested negative while reports of 81 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin.

