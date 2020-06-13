Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | COVID-19: 4 Mumbai Cops Die, Highest Single-day Toll for Force

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID-19: 4 Mumbai Cops Die, Highest Single-day Toll for Force

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began, an official said on Saturday.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of COVID-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,427 New COVID19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement