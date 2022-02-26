Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 84 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 4,52,901 of which 4,47,282 patients have recovered while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 63 were from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 30 cases followed by 15 in Doda district.

There are 871 active cases in the union territory, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,748 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

