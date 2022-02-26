Mahasamund, February 26: Two persons were electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Saturday when they were fishing in a rivulet, police said.

Sakhu Ram Dhruv (55) and Jeevraj Dhruv (55) sustained electric shock when they went close to a pump set installed in the Sitli rivulet near Paterpali village, an official said.

"The pump set was installed to irrigate a nearby farm. Three people with the deceased called out for help and some villagers turned off power supply, but the duo could not be saved. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

