Guwahati, May 12: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Wednesday announced stricter restrictions that come into force from May 13 till further orders. According to an official order issued by the Assam government, the curbs will come into effect from 5 am on May 13 till further orders.

All shops, eateries including dine-in will be allowed till 1 pm, and only home delivery will be allowed after 1 pm. The weekly markets will remain shut for 15 days. Coronavirus Surge in India: Indian COVID-19 Variant B.1.617 Detected in 44 Countries, Says WHO.

The order read, "Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centers and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services."

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier wrote on Twitter, "To contain Covid cases, more restrictions and containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. Detailed SOP will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, Government will consider financial relief package for weaker sections."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,764 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 fatalities were reported in the state. On the other hand, 4,409 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The total number of active cases stood at 40,611 while 1,838 patients have lost their lives till now.

