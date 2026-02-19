New Delhi, February 19: The Taliban has introduced a sweeping new penal code in Afghanistan that formally permits husbands to physically punish their wives and children, provided the violence does not result in “broken bones” or open wounds. The 90 page criminal code, signed by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has triggered widespread condemnation from international human rights groups.

According to reports cited by The Independent and The Sun, the code prescribes different punishments based on whether an individual is considered “free” or “a slave,” reinforcing systemic inequality within the justice system. The law does not explicitly criminalise psychological or s*xual violence against women, leaving major gaps in protection. Taliban Imposes New Restrictions on Women: Taliban Silences Afghan Women With New Laws, Bans Public Speaking.

Under the new rules, offenders face a maximum of 15 days in prison and only in cases involving what authorities describe as “obscene force,” such as visible fractures or serious injuries. Even then, a conviction depends on the wife presenting proof of injury in court, a near impossible process given Taliban restrictions requiring women to appear with a male guardian, even if the alleged abuser is the husband.

The regulations further allow a married woman to be jailed for up to three months if she visits relatives without her husband’s permission, including when fleeing domestic violence.

A Kabul based legal adviser described the justice process for women as “extremely lengthy and difficult.” She cited a case where a woman beaten by a Taliban guard was told her complaint would not be heard unless she appeared in court with her jailed husband as a male chaperone. ‘Obscene Acts’: Taliban Morality Police Bans Afghan Women From Looking out of Windows.

The new code effectively dismantles protections previously provided under the Elimination of Violence Against Women law introduced in 2009 under the former US backed government. That legislation criminalised forced marriage, rape and other forms of gender based abuse.

Campaigners from exiled rights group Rawadari warned that the penal code legitimises abuse and exposes women and children to continued domestic violence. The group has urged an immediate halt to the implementation of the criminal procedure code in Taliban courts.

Women’s Rights in Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule

Nearly five years after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, women’s freedoms have been drastically curtailed.

Girls are banned from attending secondary schools and universities, effectively ending education for most after grade six. Child marriage rates are rising amid economic hardship, while nearly 30 percent of girls never begin primary education.

Women are barred from most jobs and public spaces, including parks, gyms and sports clubs. Entire sectors that once employed women, such as civil service roles, NGOs and beauty salons, have been shut to them, widening the gender gap in workforce participation.

Healthcare access has also deteriorated. Mobility restrictions, bans on treatment by male doctors in some areas and a shortage of female health workers have left many women without essential medical care.

The new penal code further entrenches restrictions on Afghan women, deepening concerns among global rights advocates about the country’s deteriorating human rights landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Independent ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).