India News | COVID-19: Cases in MP Go Up to 9,401; Death Toll Reaches 412

Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,401 on Sunday as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, state health officials said.

With 13 more deaths, the number of victims in the state reached 412, they said.

Bhopal recorded the highest number of 39 cases in the state on Sunday.

Three persons each in Indore and Bhopal, two each in Ujjain and Khandwa and one each in Burhanpur and Sagar succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, they said.

No new coronavirus case was found in 32 districts since Saturday evening.

Out of the total 52 districts in the state, coronavirus cases have been found in 51 districts so far.

Five districts of the state had no active cases on Sunday, health bulletin said.

The number of patients in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 3,749 with 27 new cases. With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 156, the state health bulletin said.

Besides Indore, 39 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 18 in Sheopur, 12 in Gwalior, ten each in Khargone and Morena, eight in Neemuch, seven each in Dewas and Shajapur, six each in Ujjain and Bhind, four each in Jabalpur, Khadwa, Barwani and Sagar, two each in Raisen, Ratlam and Chhatarpur and one in Agar Malwa.

Bhopal now has 1,772 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 725, Neemuch 316, Jabalpur 272, Khandwa 264, Sagar 227, Gwalior 198, Khargone 194, Dewas 129, Morena 117, Bhind 90, Raisen 71, Barwani 58, Ratlam 53, Sheopur 45, Shajapur 38, Chhatarpur 36 and Agar Malwa 15.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With three more deaths, the toll in Bhopal reached 64.

The number of fatalities in Ujjain and Khandwa reached 64 and 17 respectively with two deaths reported in each district.

Similarly, the toll in Burhanpur and Sagar has gone up to 18 and 11 respectively with one each death.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 9,401, active cases: 2,658, new cases: 173, death toll: 412, recovered: 6,331, total number of people tested: 2,08,514. PTI

