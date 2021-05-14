Patna, May 14 (PTI) COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 3670 on Friday on account of 77 fresh casualties, even though the recovery rate continued to look up with the number of people testing positive in a day dropping further.

According to the state health department, 7,494 fresh cases were reported in the state where, till recently, more than 10,000 people were testing positive for the dreaded coronavirus on a daily basis. Patna, the worst-affected of the state's 40 districts, reported 967 fresh cases, days after its tally rose by four- digit figures every day.

The district has so far reported 1.32 lakh cases, more than one-fifth of the states aggregate of 6.37 lakhs. The number of people who have recovered is 5.44 lakh and the active caseload, which had crossed one lakh about a week ago, has now come down to 89,563. The number of active cases in the state, which in the beginning of April was less than 2,000 had erupted in the subsequent weeks and risen by more than 50 times by the end of the month. Consequently, the recovery rate has also come down to 85.64, a substantial improvement since a week ago when it hovered around 77 per cent. On the vaccination front, 88.37 lakh people had received the jabs till date. Of these, 4.95 lakh beneficiaries fell in the age group of 18-44 years for whom inoculation was unrolled last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)