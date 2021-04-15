Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Thursday announced that night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am will be in place in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh.

"The state government has extended the timing of night curfew in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh to 6 pm to 5 am from 9 pm to 6 am. A weekend shutdown will also be imposed in urban areas of these districts from April 17 in addition to night curfew," he said. "The night curfew in urban areas of remaining 20 districts of the state, will also be imposed from tomorrow from 9 pm to 5 pm," he said.

The Chief Secretary said that the state government has also decided to suspend the inter-state bus services from April 19 and intra-state bus operations will be allowed only with sitting capacity.

He informed that higher education institutes will remain shut down from April 19 and coaching institutes will not be allowed to take offline classes from April 19. "All government offices will function with only 50 per cent staff, and private organizations have been directed to reduce the staff," he said.

"No religious, social and political gathering will be allowed," he said adding that restrictions will also be imposed on the political rallies.

"There will be strict restrictions on marriage functions in which the number of guests has been reduced to 50 only," the Chief Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered the suspension of all Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of the COVID-19 situation. He also said that class 9 and class 11 students will be promoted to the next classes without any tests.

According to the union health ministry, Odisha reported 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 523 discharges, and two deaths on Wednesday. (ANI)

