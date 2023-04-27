New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

On Wednesday too, the city reported seven fatalities, the highest so far this year.

The addition of the fresh cases took the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,37,061, while the death toll rose to 26,620.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,279. Of the total, 3,143 patients were in home isolation, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, according to a health department bulletin.

Only 296 of the 7,974 Covid beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,040 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity of 21.16 per cent

The city on Tuesday logged 1,095 fresh cases and six fatalities while the positivity rate was recorded at 22.74,

On Monday, the national capital logged 689 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity of 29.42 per cent.

The city witnessed 948 cases and two fatalities with a positivity rate of 25.69 on Sunday.

It logged 1,515 cases and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46 on Saturday.

The Health department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

On April 19, the city reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.

The national capital recorded 1,537 cases on April 18 with the positivity at 26.54 per cent.

On April 17, Delhi recorded 1,017 cases and a positivity rate of 32.25 -- the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14 last year.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

