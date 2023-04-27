Mumbai, April 27: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that the promise of marriage after divorce does not amount to cheating. The court also set aside an order of a trial court that convicted a man under Section 417 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Live Law reported. The case was pertaining to a man accused of forming sexual relations with a woman on a promise of marriage after the dissolution of his first marriage. Children Are Not Parents' Property or Be Treated as Chattel! Bombay High Court Orders Mother To Bring Son From Abroad To Meet His Father.

As per the report, the man was in a relationship with a woman, who later started living with him. During their courtship, the man had made a promise to the woman that he would marry her after the dissolution of his first marriage. However, later on, the man decided to go against the promise thinking it would affect his daughter adversely and would cause damage to his family's reputation. The woman then filed a case against the man under Section 417 (Punishment for Cheating) and Section 376 (Punishment for Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bombay High Court Bats for Feeding Stray Dogs, Cautions Against Cruelty to Animals.

Following this, the man was convicted by a trial court and was told to pay a fine of Rs. 10,00,000/- out of which Rs. 8,00,000/- was to be paid to the victim as compensation and Rs. 2,00,000/- to be deposited in the State Exchequer, as part of his sentence. Challenging his conviction in High Court, the counsel appearing for the man said he did not suppress any fact pertaining to his personal life, about his marriage and his daughter. The counsel further said that the victim is an adult lady who consciously decided to live together with him to the knowledge of her parents.

