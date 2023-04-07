Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid infections, half of which were recorded in the Gurugram district, the Health department said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Gurugram reported the highest number of cases at 206, followed by 72 in Panchkula and 53 in Faridabad.

Two Covid-related deaths were reported this week -- one in the Yamunanagar district on Tuesday and another in Gurugram on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in Haryana currently stands at 1,324.

