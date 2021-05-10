Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam today with 8 cryogenic Oxygen tanks and other critical COVID-19 medical stores from Singapore.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship departed Singapore on 5 May.

INS Airavat reached Visakhapatnam with (probably the largest consignment by a single platform) consignment of eight 20 T cryogenic oxygen tanks (empty) 3,150 oxygen cylinders (empty), 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 07 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits from Singapore.

Earlier, IL-76 aircraft airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air Base, West Bengal on Friday.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

The Indian Navy has deployed nine warships as part of its COVID relief 'Operation Samudra Setu II' to transport oxygen and other medical equipment from abroad. (ANI)

