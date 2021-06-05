Bengaluru, June 5 (PTI): Karnataka has reported 13,800 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths thereby taking the total infected and fatalities so far to 26,83,314 and 31,260 respectively, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The State has 2,68,275 active cases whereas the total number of people discharged stood at 23,83,758 with the recovery of 25,346 people.

The tally of infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in the State with 2,686 infections and 206 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 11,80,182 infections and 14,688 deaths.

There were 1,24,807 active cases.

Mysuru district remained as the second major COVID hot spot with 1,155 infections and 22 fatalities.

According to the health bulletin, there were 847 in Belagavi, 714 in Dakshina Kannada, 710 in Shivamogga, 695 in Tumakuru, 568 in Hassan, 562 in Mandya, 552 in Udupi and 529 in Davangere.

Infections were reported in other districts as well and they include Dharwad, Ballari, Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

The department said there were 18 deaths in Belagavi, 10 in Kolar, nine in Ballari and Shivamogga, eight each in Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan.

Deaths were reported in 17 other districts.

There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Yadgir and Chikkamagaluru.

As many as 1,42,291 tests were done today and they included 1,00,254 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far, 3.04 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department said.

As on Saturday, 1.50 crore people were inoculated in the State, comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 9.69 per cent and the case fatality rate 2.64 per cent, the department said.

