Leh, Jun 30 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 20,038, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh has registered 202 Covid-related deaths so far with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 144 fatalities followed by Kargil district (58), they said.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported from Leh and one from Kargil.

A total of 3,598 sample reports in Ladakh including 2,499 from Leh and 1,099 from Kargil were found negative on Tuesday, they said.

The infection tally in Leh district has now gone up to 16,545, while it is 3,493 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said the number of cured people has risen to 19,565 after the recovery of 50 patients in Leh and 3 in Kargil.

There are a total of 202 active cases in the region, with 144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil, the officials said.

