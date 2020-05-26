India News | COVID-19: LG Baijal Held Meeting with Kejriwal, Others

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Tuesday, to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, among other senior officials also attended the meeting held through video conference.

"Held VC with CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM M Sisodia, Minister Health Satyendar Jain, CS, CP, and senior officers to review the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi," Baijal's tweeted.

Several issues such as ramping up the medical infrastructure, availability of sufficient beds, and oxygenation facilities were discussed in the meeting.

In a series of tweets, LG also said, "Health Department to ramp up medical infrastructure, ensure availability of Hospital beds and oxygenation facilities keeping in view general trends and probable scenarios. Effective IEC and surveillance measures are important to contain the spread. #IndiaFightsCorona."

LG Baijal emphasised that effective information, education, and communication regarding coronavirus along with surveillance measures are crucial to minimise the spread.

Delhi has recorded 412 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

