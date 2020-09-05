Amravati (Maha), Sep 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 6,736 after a record 227 cases were detected on Saturday, while three deaths took to the toll to 150, an official said.

He said 5,073 people have been discharged so far and the number of active cases in the district is 1,513.

"Two men in their mid-50s and a 60-year-old woman died," he added.

