Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Four more fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,694 in Punjab while 261 fresh coronavirus cases raised the infection count to 176,064 in the state on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,335 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, SBS Nagar reported 82, Ludhiana 30 and Mohali 19.

The recovery count rose to 1,68,035 after 221 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

Five critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 93 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,09,119 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

