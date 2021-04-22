Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) With 59 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1956 in Bihar on Thursday, health department bulletin said. A total of 11,489 fresh COVID cases surfaced Thursday taking the toll to 3,65,770 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in the state, it said.

Among the new deaths, Patna accounted for nine casaulties while Bhagalpur reported 8 fatalities and Gaya five. Other deaths came in from Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur four each, three patients each succumbed to coronavirus in Banka, Munger, Nawada and Vaishali, two each died in Gopalganj, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Nalanda, West Champaran, Samastipur and Saran and one casautly was reported from Bhojpur, Sitamarhi and Siwan.

Out of 11,489 new coronavirus cases, capital Patna share was 2643.

Other major COVID-hit districts in last 24 hours are: Gaya with 945 cases, Muzaffarpur (602), Begusarai (530) and Aurangabad (498), it said.

Overall 5308 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, while total 2,93,945 have been curedso far since the beginning of the outbreak.

Recovery rate has plummeted to80.36 per cent.

A total of 1,01,063 samples were tested since Wednesday while total 2.56 crore samples have been clinically examined in the state till date.

There are 69,868 active corona cases in Bihar at present. Total 86,609 citizens were vaccinated Thursday, while a total of 6362151 have been inoculated so far.

