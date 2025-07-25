New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations of groundwater contamination in Kankardopa village of Behror district and take urgent remedial measures.

Acting on a complaint from villagers alleging contamination due to nearby industrial units, the CPCB, in a letter dated July 23, said a joint team went to the village on April 21 and interacted with residents.

Water samples were collected from three borewells in the area, which revealed the presence of iron (9.35 milligram per litre) and nickel (0.095 milligram per litre) in the groundwater, both exceeding permissible limits under the BIS drinking water specification.

"These levels exceed the BIS permissible limits, posing a serious health risk to the local population," the letter said.

The industrial units named in the complaint and inspected by authorities include Apex Tubes Private Limited, Greenlam Industries Limited, GS Pharmbutor Private Limited and Continental Petroleum Limited, all in the RIICO Industrial Area, Behror.

The CPCB directed the RSPCB to immediately conduct a "detailed study on ground water quality assessment, sources of contamination and required remedial measures with respect to exceedance of the concentration levels of Iron and Nickel in groundwater at Kankardopa village through expert institute and ensure required remedial measures".

It also instructed the RSPCB to maintain "strict/constant vigil on the industries having water pollution potential and the groundwater quality in the area".

The RSPCB has been asked to submit an action-taken report to the CPCB within 30 days of receiving the directive.

