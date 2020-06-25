Shimla, Jun 25 (PTI) The lone CPI(M) MLA in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday demanded convening of a special session of the Assembly for discussing the handling of COVID-19 in the state.

Rakesh Singha, who represents Theog constituency, said the special Assembly session should be immediately called to discuss whether or not health infrastructure has been adequately strengthened in the state to properly handle COVID-19.

Also Read | 147 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Besides, discussions should also take place in the Assembly on how much funds have been collected under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA)'s State Disaster Response Fund and where the money has been utilised, he added.

Earlier, over 20 MLAs, including from the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, had formally submitted a request to Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar for convening the special Assembly session to discuss the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)