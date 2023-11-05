Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CPI(M) on Sunday announced a two-month-long programme starting November 7 to reach out to the people of West Bengal with issues such as jobs, food and corruption.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front could not win any of the 42 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will hold a two-month-long programme from November 7 to reach out to people across the state over issues and problems faced by people, including jobs, food, corruption and women's safety," West Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said at a press conference at the end of a three-day extended session of the party's state committee at Howrah.

He said the party will discuss these issues with other Left Front constituents and also non-Left parties such as the Congress and the ISF for putting up a united fight against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

"The three-day session is the sounding of the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Stating that while there are allegations of corruption against several TMC leaders, he claimed that accusations are also surfacing against the BJP government at the Centre over some big-ticket projects like the River Ganga cleaning up programme and highway construction.

"We want job creation and affordable education for all provided by the government at the state and the Centre," he said, claiming that education sector is increasingly going to the private sector, making it very costly and beyond the reach of the financially weaker sections of society.

