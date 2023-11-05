Chandigarh, November 5: A bridegroom, his four-year-old niece, and two other relatives were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said. The family was travelling from Fazilka to Ludhiana for the wedding of Sukhwinder Singh, 23.

Groom's car met with an accident in #Moga, on his way to get married, 4 people including groom died after car collided with truck. pic.twitter.com/c3VLznlrPu — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 5, 2023

Bridegroom Among Four Killed in Punjab

Sukhwinder’s niece, his brother-in-law Angrez Singh, and relative Simran were among the dead. The injured, Mohinderpal Singh and Seema, 29, were admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

