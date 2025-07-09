Mumbai, July 9 (PTI) A man wanted in a criminal breach of trust case, involving the theft of Rs 1 crore from his employer, was arrested in Gujarat after an extensive chase across three states by the Mumbai Police, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nagji Patel, had been residing in Delhi for the past few years, a police official said.

According to the police, in 2022, Patel allegedly stole Rs 1 crore in cash from his employer. A case of criminal breach of trust was registered at the DB Marg police station based on the employer's complaint. Patel fled soon after and has been absconding since, frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

In 2023, he was also booked in a murder case in Sanchore, Rajasthan, but remained untraceable. In 2024, Patel was arrested in connection with the murder case and was lodged in jail. He was released on bail eight months ago and continued moving between various states.

Recently, the Mumbai Police received specific information that Patel was staying in Delhi. Acting on this tip-off, a police team was dispatched to the capital. However, Patel sensed the police operation and fled to Rajasthan.

As the police pursued him into Rajasthan, they learned that Patel had again moved—this time to Gujarat. Eventually, the team tracked him down and apprehended him in Vadodara on Tuesday, as he was reportedly preparing to flee back to Rajasthan.

The accused was brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until July 10, the official said.

During interrogation, Patel claimed that he had taken only Rs 25 lakh, not Rs 1 crore as alleged.

