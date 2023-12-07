Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Amid a flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured all possible help from the Central Government, adding that the first instalment of the Central share to the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore has been released.

Defence Minister, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to assess the on-ground situation in the cyclone-hit state, took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Relief: PM Narendra Modi Has Directed Release of Rs 450 Crore, Second Instalment to Tamil Nadu, Says Rajnath Singh.

"I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Together we are putting up an effective response to the situation here and hopefully, we will improve it further," Rajnath Singh said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu and is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Immolates Himself After Lover Ends Relationship in Kottigepalya, Probe Underway.

"On behalf of the Prime Minister, let me assure the people of Tamil Nadu that the Government of India is committed to their well-being...PM has directed to Ministry of Home Affairs to release the second installment of Rs 450 Crores to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Fund," he said.

"The first instalment of the Central share to the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 Crore had been released earlier. Since the problem of urban floods has been repeatedly witnessed by Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a centre funding of Rs 500 Crore for urban flood management activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minsiter further said that PM Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the Central share of second instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu.

"PM Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the Central share of 2nd instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 Cr to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The Centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both States. The Centre has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with officials to review the flood-like situation in the wake of Cyclone Michuang.

The National Disaster Management Authority, Police, Navy and other authorities were also present of the meeting between the Union Minister and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the ariel survey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)