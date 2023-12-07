Bengaluru, December 7: A young man committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Bengaluru after the woman he loved decided to marry someone else, police said. The deceased man Rakesh was a resident of Kottigepalya in Kengeri locality. According to police sources, Rakesh had been in a relationship with a young woman for six years.

However of late, the girl had begun avoiding him and eventually agreed to marry someone else. A distraught Rakesh went to her house to address the situation, which led to an argument between them. Karnataka Shocker: Girl Dies By Suicide in Davanagere District After Being Blackmailed by Two Boys Over Her Private Video.

Upon returning home, Rakesh poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire on Wednesday night. Although his family rushed him to Victoria Hospital, Rakesh succumbed to his burns on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Immolates Himself at Police Station Over Land Dispute in Balrampur District; Probe Ordered.

The parents of Rakesh lodged a complaint with the Kengeri police station, and further investigation is underway.

