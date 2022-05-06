Pune, May 6 (PTI) A member-activist of Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti was on Friday examined by the prosecution in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

The renowned rationalist was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Also Read | India Looks Forward to Significant Transformational and Exponential Growth in Its Trade With Italy, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

An official said Prashant Potdar, a member of Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmoolan since 1991 was examined by the prosecution from the motive point.

Special Public Prosecutor, Prakash Suryawanshi said in his deposition before the additional sessions judge (special court) SR Navandar, Potdar stated that as Dr Dabholkar was working towards the eradication of superstition, the Sanatan Sanstha, Hindu Janjagruti were against him.

Suryawanshi said Potdar also told the court that seven to eight years before his death, Dr Dabholkar had received threats that his hands and legs would be broken.

"He also told the court Dr Dabholkar was working towards enacting a bill against black magic and superstition, the Sanatan Sanstha and some political parties were against it," the SPP informed.

Potdar told the court he had filed some cases against superstitions and black magic activities, Suryawanshi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)