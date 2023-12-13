Gangtok, Dec 13 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attended a state banquet hosted by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Samman Bhawan here on Wednesday, officials said.

The spiritual leader was welcomed by Tamang, chief secretary VB Pathak, DGP AK Singh and senior government officials.

He blessed a small group of devotees before the state banquet, officials added.

Soon after the banquet, the 87-year-old spiritual leader left for his hotel as his old age does not permit him to engage in many activities, the official added.

He is scheduled to fly from Libing Army helipad in Sikkim to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal to attend a short blessing programme at Salugara in Siliguri.

