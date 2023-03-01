Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Denmark Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and his wife Crown Princess Mary called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and first lady Laxmi Ravi here, the Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On a brief visit to the city, the Crown Prince discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Denmark and India.

"Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark were received by Governor Ravi and the First Lady of Tamil Nadu Laxmi Ravi at Rajbhavan. They discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries," Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from Denmark led by Christian arrived at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park here and inked several pacts to collaborate on next-generation fuels and energy systems under the 'Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership'.

Four projects launched under the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership are expected to accelerate technology development through industry-academia government partnerships, collaborations with global partners to develop technology solutions among others.

In the presence of the high-profile delegation, Copenhagen-based Danfoss through its Indian subsidiary Danfoss India signed an agreement with IIT Madras to take up joint work on drinking water for coastal regions using renewable energy.

Danfoss India President Ravichandran Purushothaman exchanged documents with IIT Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) professor Manu Santhanam on the occasion.

Later, the Danish emissaries led by Crown Princess Mary along with Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen visited the office of Grundfos, a leading pump manufacturer which celebrated 25 years of operations in the country.

Grundfos CEO Poul Due Jensen along with his wife Annette Due Jensen received the delegates and a conference on water sector cooperation between Denmark and Tamil Nadu was held.

"...to mark the momentous milestone of 25 successful years in India, Grundfos is the host for the Danish Royal delegation visit to India and organising the events running in the 'Water Track' to enhance the cooperation in the water sector between Denmark and Tamil Nadu," Grundfos India said in a statement.

"...today India is one of our most important markets. We have seen a growing demand for high-quality products, innovative technologies and energy-saving and sustainable water solutions," Poul Due Jensen said.

"India's ambitious sustainability agenda and the ambition to give all its people in India access to clean water matches our solutions and ambitions perfectly," he said.

