India News | DDA to Interlink Parks on Yamuna Floodplain with Cycle Tracks, Footpaths

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Delhi Development Authority plans to interconnect its existing and upcoming parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths.

Agency News PTI| May 01, 2025 01:14 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | DDA to Interlink Parks on Yamuna Floodplain with Cycle Tracks, Footpaths

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority plans to interconnect its existing and upcoming parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, a meeting was recently held with DDA officials regarding the Yamuna riverfront project, where linking all parks and public spaces for the convenience of visitors was discussed.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

"Currently, the DDA has developed several big parks like Bansera and Asita on the floodplain, and many other projects are coming up. But these are not connected to each other. So, the idea is that once visitors enter from one end, for example, Asita at ITO, they can access other parks on the floodplain," said Verma.

Over the last two years, several recreational spaces have come up on the Yamuna floodplain, which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river starting from Wazirabad barrage and ending at Okhla barrage.

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

The projects that have been developed by the DDA are Asita East and West, Baansera Park, Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika in the Yamuna floodplain area.

Work on setting up a Mayur Nature Park near the Mayur Vihar area and a main Yamuna Riverfront project near Sarai Kale Khan is underway, officials said.

Verma has directed DDA officials to come up with a proposal regarding the construction of footpaths and cycle tracks linking these parks.

"As per the guidelines, construction is not allowed on the Yamuna floodplain, so we are figuring out a way of making walkways and cycle tracks that do not violate the rules, but still the goal is achieved," said Verma.

The DDA officials have been directed to prepare a project report.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the work of setting up pathways made out of jute at Asita Park on the Yamuna floodplain, developed by DDA.

The LG directed that the same be replicated on the tracks inside the northern ridge, restoration of which was recently undertaken after Saxena's visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
India News | DDA to Interlink Parks on Yamuna Floodplain with Cycle Tracks, Footpaths

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority plans to interconnect its existing and upcoming parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, a meeting was recently held with DDA officials regarding the Yamuna riverfront project, where linking all parks and public spaces for the convenience of visitors was discussed.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

"Currently, the DDA has developed several big parks like Bansera and Asita on the floodplain, and many other projects are coming up. But these are not connected to each other. So, the idea is that once visitors enter from one end, for example, Asita at ITO, they can access other parks on the floodplain," said Verma.

Over the last two years, several recreational spaces have come up on the Yamuna floodplain, which includes parks and cafes, all developed by DDA along the 22-km stretch of the river starting from Wazirabad barrage and ending at Okhla barrage.

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

The projects that have been developed by the DDA are Asita East and West, Baansera Park, Vasudev Ghat, Amrut Biodiversity Park, and Yamuna Vatika in the Yamuna floodplain area.

Work on setting up a Mayur Nature Park near the Mayur Vihar area and a main Yamuna Riverfront project near Sarai Kale Khan is underway, officials said.

Verma has directed DDA officials to come up with a proposal regarding the construction of footpaths and cycle tracks linking these parks.

"As per the guidelines, construction is not allowed on the Yamuna floodplain, so we are figuring out a way of making walkways and cycle tracks that do not violate the rules, but still the goal is achieved," said Verma.

The DDA officials have been directed to prepare a project report.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the work of setting up pathways made out of jute at Asita Park on the Yamuna floodplain, developed by DDA.

The LG directed that the same be replicated on the tracks inside the northern ridge, restoration of which was recently undertaken after Saxena's visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
indian oil q4 dividend declaration 2025
500+K+ searches
raphinha
500+K+ searches
rafale fighter jets
2000+K+ searches
gavi
200+K+ searches
madrid open
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
indian oil q4 dividend declaration 2025
500+K+ searches
raphinha
500+K+ searches
rafale fighter jets
2000+K+ searches
gavi
200+K+ searches
madrid open
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel