New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release a collection of President Droupadi Murmu's speeches, "Wings to Our Hopes - Volume 2" in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex here in Delhi on Monday, a release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Sunday.

As per the release, "Wings to Our Hopes--Volume 2" is a carefully curated collection of 51 speeches, offering a window into President Murmu's vision, philosophy, and priorities during her second year in office (August 2023--July 2024).

Compiled by the Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this volume follows its predecessor in chronicling the evolving discourse on governance, inclusivity, and national aspirations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the second volume of the President's speeches, both in Hindi and English, along with an e-version, at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex on June 23rd, the release said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and L. Murugan, Union Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting, will also grace the function.

The books have been painstakingly prepared by the Publications Division.

As a leading publishing institution of the Government of India, the Publications Division has been bringing out books on various subjects of public interest, national freedom movement, culture, art and literature and has been also instrumental in documenting the Selected Speeches of Presidents and Prime Ministers of India since eight decades, the release added. (ANI)

