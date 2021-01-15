Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.

The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML.

"They are the real warriors of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', taking India ahead, he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)