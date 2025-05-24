Dehradun, May 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has launched a probe after a video showing a man's body being carried from a hospital to a mortuary in an e-rickshaw made rounds on the internet, an official said on Saturday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the state government has constituted a three-member committee under the chairmanship of the Director General of Medical Health to probe the incident, the official said.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash State in Relief From Scorching Heat, More Rain on Cards, Predicts IMD (Watch Videos).

After this incident came to light through social media and other means, the state's Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar issued orders in this regard.

Kumar said that such inhuman negligence will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Also Read | Dr Ajay Taware, Accused of Switching Blood Sample in Pune Porsche Case, Now Named Co-Accused in Kidney Transplant Racket.

He said, "It is our moral and constitutional responsibility that every person, whether alive or dead, gets service and treatment with dignity."

Apart from this, clarification has also been sought from the Chief Medical Officer of Nainital and the Chief Medical Superintendent of Ramnagar sub-district hospital in connection with this incident by May 26.

"I have constituted a three-member inquiry committee in which senior health officials have been included,” Kumar said.

The committee has been directed to complete the investigation and submit the report by May 30.

Apart from this, the Chief Medical Officer of Nainital has been asked to submit a detailed report of the incident by May 26. In particular, it will be investigated why the hearse was not available and who is responsible for this lapse.

Kumar has directed the Chief Medical Officers of all the districts across the state to ensure in their respective areas that there is availability of hearses in the hospitals and such incidents do not recur.

Sandeep, who was injured in a road accident in Sukhai of Bironkhal in Chaubattakhal of Pauri district three days ago, died during treatment in Ramnagar.

After his death, his body was sent to the mortuary by loading it in an e-rickshaw due to non-availability of an ambulance by the hospital administration.

State Cabinet Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj has also condemned the incident and talked to Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and urged to take action against the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)