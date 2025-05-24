Pune, May 24: Dr Ajay Taware, currently in judicial custody for allegedly switching the blood sample of the teen driver in the Pune Porsche crash case, has been officially named a co-accused in a separate illegal kidney transplant racket, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed on Friday. Once a senior official at Sassoon General Hospital, Dr. Taware is now lodged in Yerwada Central Jail.

The organ transplant scam emerged after police received a complaint about unlawful financial transactions during a transplant at a private hospital. Investigations revealed a wider racket involving hospital staff, brokers, donors, and recipients. Dr. Taware’s name surfaced during the Kalyaninagar probe when investigators scrutinised his professional history and uncovered documents tying him to the transplant scandal. Pune Porsche Accident Case: Juvenile’s Blood Sample Thrown Into Dustbin, Replaced With Another Person’s Samples on Directions of Sassoon General Hospital’s Doctor, Say Police.

A committee led by a retired judge was established to examine the case following a complaint at Koregaon Park Police Station. The panel’s findings, submitted to the Maharashtra government, confirmed Dr. Taware’s alleged role. He had reportedly headed an eight-member transplant approval committee during the time the illicit transplants occurred and allegedly tried to conceal his involvement. Who Is Dr LN Danwade? All You Need To Know About Juvenile Justice Board Member Who Granted Bail To Teen Accused in Pune Porsche Case.

Fifteen people have been charged so far, based on a complaint filed by Dr. Sanjog Sitaram Kadam, Deputy Director of the Health Services Board. Authorities anticipate further legal proceedings as both investigations progress.

This development adds a serious dimension to the ongoing controversies surrounding Dr. Taware, linking him to two separate high-profile criminal investigations involving medical malpractice and attempted cover-ups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).