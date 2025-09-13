Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 13 (ANI): A delegation from the International Potato Centre (CIP), Lima, Peru, arrived in Tripura to explore collaboration opportunities with the state government's horticulture department and local farmers.

Recognising Tripura as one of the most promising states in the country's potato industry, the delegation praised the remarkable innovations and research that strengthened potato cultivation in the region.

Also Read | US Labels India a 'Central Pillar' in Indo-Pacific Strategy, but Donald Trump’s Tariff Measures Undermine Key Goals, Says Report.

"We are more than satisfied and very impressed with the dedication of officials and researchers in making potato a successful crop in Tripura," the delegation stated.

The CIP team, highlighting the role of improved technologies such as new seed innovations and epical rooted cuttings with seed links, said that it enabled farmers to achieve higher yields.

Also Read | Punjab Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA Manjinder Lalpura Sentenced to 4 Years Imprisonment in Molestation Case.

They also stressed the potential of introducing new high-value potato varieties that could fetch better market prices and increase profitability for farmers.

The delegation expressed eagerness to meet the state's Honourable Minister to discuss future collaborations, noting that the government has already shown strong interest in working with CIP scientists. They further underlined the importance of involving experts from across India to strengthen potato research and innovation.

"We want to ensure that potato production in Tripura continues to evolve, become more efficient, and deliver greater benefits to farmers. We pledge to continue our support from the international scientific community to strengthen potato breeding," the delegation affirmed.

The Director General of the International Potato Centre, Simon Heck--who has also been serving as Senior Director of CGIAR since March 2023--is leading global efforts to expand potato research and innovation, further underscoring the significance of CIP's collaboration with Tripura.

A day earlier, the Tripura CM Manik Saha met Kathy Giles Diaz, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata at the State Secretariat in Agartala, on Thursday.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Had an insightful meeting with Ms. Kathy Giles Diaz, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata today at the Secretariat, Agartala." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)