New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly took her own life at her home in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi. A suicide note was recovered from the scene, an official said on Monday.

The girl was found hanging in her residence in the Bakhtawarpur area and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Burari by her father, where she was declared dead, the police said.

In her suicide note, she apologised to her parents and brothers for the extreme step, a police source said, adding that she allegedly committed suicide after she was scolded by her parents.

“A call regarding the incident was received at 10.12 am, following which a police team was dispatched to the hospital. Inquest proceedings are underway,” a senior police officer said.

The teenager was a Class 11 student at a government school in Bakhtawarpur and lived with her parents, who are daily-wage labourers, and three brothers in a rented accommodation.

Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the cause behind her taking the extreme step, the police added.

