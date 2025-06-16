Dispur, June 16: The Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 was released today, June 16. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), announced the result today on the SEBA's official website. Students can visit the official portal sebaonline.org to check their Assam SEBA supplementary exam results and scorecards for Class 10th exams. Here's the direct link to download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025.

Students are advised to use their roll number to check the SEBA Class 10th supply exam results. This year, the Assam HSLC compartment exams were conducted from May 23 to May 29. The examinations were conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The supply exam offered a second opportunity for those students who did not pass one or two subjects in the regular Class 10 board exams.

How To Check Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025:

Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025

Enter using your roll number

Click on submit

Your HSLC Compartmental result will appear on the screen

Check your scorecard thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who passed the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025 can finally proceed to Class 11 in their preferred streams (Science, Arts, or Commerce). Students were also provided 15 minutes extra time in both shifts to read the question papers for the compartmental exam.

It must be noted that students who failed in a maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC exam and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate were allowed to appear for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025. For more details, students can check the official website of SEBA.

