New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A 25-year-old man lost his life after allegedly falling from a terrace in the national capital on Sunday, according to an MLC intimation received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station vide DD No. 87 at 7:40 pm.

The victim, who has been identified as Bhavishya, son of Rajesh Kumar, resident of Azadpur, New Delhi, was brought to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in an unconscious condition by his friend, identified as Vansh. The injured was declared dead by the doctor on arrival.

During the police enquiry, family members of the deceased raised suspicion regarding possible foul play by his friends.

On further investigation, it was revealed that at the time of the incident, four young people who were mutual friends were present on the terrace of the house of 21-year-old Lalit, son of Harishankar Rawat, a resident of Azadpur.

The other individuals present were 19-year-old Nitesh Tomar, son of Pramod Singh Tomar, 18-year-old Vansh, son of Subhash, and Kanishk, cousin of Nitesh Tomar, all residents of Azadpur, New Delhi.

At present, no evidence suggesting foul play has surfaced and the allegations appear to be unfounded. However, the matter is under investigation. After the post-mortem examination and completion of further enquiries, appropriate legal action shall be initiated in accordance with the law.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

