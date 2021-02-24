New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital slightly improved from the 'very poor' to 'poor' category on Wednesday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 242.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the PM10 pollutants were recorded at 223 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 103.

AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and forecasted to pick up during the day. A similar ventilation index is forecasted for the next two days. AQI is likely to stay at the Poor to the lower end of the Very Poor category on 24th to 25th Feb. An increase in wind speed and boundary layer height is forecasted on 26th and 27th Feb. This is likely to influence AQI positively leading to its further improvement," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, no dense fog was reported and visibility of 2000 meter and 1000 meter was recorded in Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung respectively.

"At 5: 30 am of today no dense fog was reported. Visibility (500 metre or less) reported are in Gorakhpur (east Uttar Pradesh) and Haldia (Gangetic West Bengal); 200 m each; Digha(Gangetic West Bengal); 500m; As regards Delhi (Palam 2000m and Safdarjung 1000m)," IMD said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)