New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Delhi Assembly session witnessed high drama on its second day as opposition protests continued unabated. Amidst heavy sloganeering, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 21 MLAs till February 28.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The first CAG report has been tabled today. We will try to present as many reports as possible in the session, which has now been extended till March 3."

He further informed that a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) comprising 12 to 14 members from both the ruling and opposition parties will be formed soon.

"After discussion in the House, the report will be sent to the PAC for examination. Once the committee submits its findings, the House will take appropriate action," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Ahead of the session, a meeting of BJP MLAs was chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, where discussions were held regarding the report and the smooth functioning of the House.

Speaker Vijender Gupta accused the previous Delhi government of withholding the report despite its submission to the Delhi High Court. "By not tabling the report, the constitutional process was violated," he said.

BJP MLA Arvind Singh Lovely initiated the discussion on the CAG report, stating that its submission is mandatory for every government. "AAP presenting the report now is a sign of fear. They are using Baba Saheb's name to hide their corruption," he alleged.

He also targeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, citing Bhagat Singh in his remarks.

Delhi BJP President Vijender Gupta termed the CAG report as "proof of AAP's black deeds." "We had promised in the elections that those involved in corruption would be held accountable," he asserted.

Minister Pravesh Verma said, "The CAG report will be displayed on screens so that the people of Delhi can see the extent of corruption." Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added, "The report will expose the scams committed by Arvind Kejriwal. Several such reports that were suppressed for three years will now come to light." (ANI)

