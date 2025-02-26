New Delhi, February 26: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, thousands of devotees have gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take part in the last holy dip of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. As the city sees a massive influx of pilgrims, the ghats are filled with people seeking blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims, saying, "Hearty congratulations to all the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have come to take a dip of faith in the Triveni Sangam today on the holy bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Lord Bholenath in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj! May Lord Shiva, the lord of the three worlds, and the holy river Mother Ganga bless everyone, this is my prayer. Har Har Mahadev!" Maha Kumbh: Colours of India Converge at Sangam on Mahashivratri, Visitors Also from Nepal.

Devotees from all corners of the country have arrived, and some international visitors have also expressed their joy at the spiritual experience. One foreign devotee, who arrived at the Sangam for the first time, shared her feelings: "We just arrived here, but it feels very spiritual and special. I've been to many festivals, but India is truly unique... I can't explain it in words."

Another female devotee expressed her gratitude, saying, "I feel very blessed and fortunate that I was able to come here. The ambience is so good, and everything is functioning smoothly." nA local devotee also praised the arrangements at the ghats: "The ghats are well-arranged, keeping in mind that no devotee should face any problems. Thanks to the management." The city administration, under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh’s leadership, has ensured the safety and comfort of the devotees. Mahashivratri 2025 Messages in Sanskrit and Mantras: Share Maha Shivaratri Greetings, Wishes, Wallpapers, HD Images and GIFs To Celebrate the Great Night of Shiva.

A Massive Gathering of Devotees Takes a Holy Dip in the Triveni Sangam on the Occasion of Mahashivratri

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees gather in large numbers at Sangam, Prayagraj, to take holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Visuals of sunrise from Triveni Sangam.#Mahashivratri2025 #MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhWithPTI (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/VSyMHyycEZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2025

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A devotee says, "..The Mahakumbh, occurring after 144 years, coincides with Mahashivratri.. A massive crowd gathered for the holy dip, not just in Prayagraj but also in Ayodhya, Vrindavan, and Kashi..." pic.twitter.com/W83iLgq26C — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2025

Rajesh Dwivedi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prayagraj, shared his views on the arrangements for Mahashivratri Snan: “Today marks the last holy dip of Maha Kumbh2025, drawing devotees from across the country. A massive crowd has gathered for the sacred bath, with pilgrims arriving by train and private vehicles. The ghats remain packed with devotees seeking blessings." Despite the overwhelming number of devotees, all arrangements have been made to ensure smooth operations. From transportation to crowd control, the government has left no stone unturned in facilitating a spiritual experience for all.

