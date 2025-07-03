New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the constitution of 11 new Committees, in addition to the 18 already constituted, bringing the total number to 29 Committees.

As per an official release, 11 Committees were constituted in the first phase, followed by 7 in the second. The latest set of 11 Committees includes the Committee on Women and Child Welfare, the Committee on Welfare of Minorities, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backwards Classes.

These Committees aim to strengthen further the institutional framework for addressing the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities.

An additional six Committees are expected to be announced in due course.

While announcing the constitution of the Committees, Gupta stated that all political parties have been given due representation to ensure that principles of participatory and inclusive democracy are upheld. He hoped that these committees would achieve their desired goals by working for the betterment of Delhi's citizens.

The 11 committees for the financial year 2025-26 are: Committee on Delegated Legislation; Committee of Privileges; Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; Committee on Papers Laid on the Table; Committee on Women and Child Welfare; Committee on Welfare of Students and Youth; Committee on Environment; Committee on Ethics; Committee on Welfare of Minorities; Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes; and Committee on Issues Related to Unauthorised Colonies.

The Committee on Delegated Legislation will be headed by Sanjeev Jha, with members including Anil Goyal, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Imran Hussain, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Satish Upadhyay, Tilak Ram Gupta, and Vishesh Ravi.

Pradyumn Singh Rajput will chair the Committee of Privileges, which includes Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surendra Kumar, and Surya Prakash Khatri as members.

Kailash Gangwal has been appointed Chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, with Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Harish Khurana, Prem Chauhan, Raj Karan Khatri, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Ravi Kant, Surendra Kumar, and Veer Singh Dhingan serving as members.

The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table will be led by Gopal Rai and includes Anil Jha, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Kuldeep Solanki, Pawan Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Veer Singh Dhingan as members.

Poonam Sharma will chair the Committee on Women and Child Welfare, working with Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Dr. Anil Goyal, Atishi, Gajender Drall, Neelam Pahalwan, Pravesh Ratn, Sahi Ram, and Shikha Roy.

The Committee on Welfare of Students and Youth will be headed by Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, with members Gajender Drall, Karnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Solanki, Pravesh Ratn, Ravi Kant, Ravinder Singh Negi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

Anil Kumar Sharma will lead the Committee on Environment, joined by Amanatullah Khan, Gajender Singh Yadav, Imran Hussain, Jitender Mahajan, Kailash Gangwal, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Tilak Ram Gupta, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

The Committee on Ethics will be chaired by Shyam Sharma and includes Gopal Rai, Harish Khurana, Kailash Gahlot, Karnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Pawan Sharma, Sanjay Goyal and Umang Bajaj as members.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah has been appointed to chair the Committee on Welfare of Minorities, with Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Amanatullah Khan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gangwal, Punardeep Singh Sawhney, Ravi Kant, Ravinder Singh Negi and Umang Bajaj serving as members.

Raj Karan Khatri will lead the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, working with Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Gajender Singh Yadav, Gopal Rai, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji and Sahi Ram.

Finally, the Committee on Issues Related to Unauthorised Colonies will be chaired by Kuldeep Solanki, with members Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Anil Jha, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Gajender Drall, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, Raj Karan Khatri and Ram Singh Netaji.

Emphasising their significance, Gupta stated that Committees are essential for legislative oversight, enabling continuous scrutiny of government functioning beyond the limited time of House sessions. "As legislative business grows in scale and complexity, Committees ensure effective supervision of executive action, financial accountability, and alignment of government schemes with approved objectives," he said. (ANI)

