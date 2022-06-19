New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board passengers returned safely to Patna soon after an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon following the reports of a fire in one of the engines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said that the plane (VT-SYZ), prima facie, was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine.

During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight resumed further climb.

"The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe," the officials added.

On Sunday afternoon, a Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

Taking note of the incident, Patna airport Director said that an alternate flight is being arranged by SpiceJet airlines.

"Another flight is being arranged by SpiceJet airlines. This incident is a matter of investigation," Director, Patna airport said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to the incident, saying this was "playing with the lives of passengers".

"This is playing with the lives of passengers. Repeatedly been raising this with the minister, with the aviation secretary. Don't know when they will rise to the occasion and avoid a major mishap waiting to happen," the Shiv Sena leader tweeted. (ANI)

