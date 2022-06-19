Ludhiana, June 19: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was kidnapped on Wednesday by his father's friend for the ransom of Rs 1.5 lakh in the Focal Point area. The kidnappers later strangled the kid to death. The accused duo, identified as Mukesh Kumar and his associate Vikas Kumar, were arrested on Friday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the deceased boy was identified as Amit Kumar. Amit's father worked as a labourer and lived in labour quarters in Dhandhari Khurd. As per the reports, he received a ransom call from Mukesh demanding Rs 1.5 lakh or else he would kill his son on the evening of June 15, after which he immediately approached the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gangraped By 9 For a Week And Sold To Another Man For 4 Lakh.

Acting on the complaint, the Focal Point police swung into action and initiated a probe. The accused duo was arrested from Sahnewal airport road on Friday. During interrogation, the accused told police that they had strangled the boy to death with a piece of a rope and disposed of the body in Neelon Canal.

