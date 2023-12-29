New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a head constable, posted at Sonia Vihar police station in Delhi, in a bribery case, said an official statement by the CBI.

A case was registered with the CBI against the head constable for receiving a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The CBI stated, "The complainant alleged that he was getting a house constructed for his sister at Kaushalpuri in Sonia Vihar on a contract basis. The accused head constable stopped the construction work and demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to resume it."

"It was further alleged that the head constable later agreed on Rs 8,000," it added.

Accordingly, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the head constable receiving a bribe of Rs 8,000/. Also, raids were conducted at the residence of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

